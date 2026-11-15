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🎁 Free Finds Around Hutto — From Cozy Decor to Handy Extras
Hutto neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home decor to useful odds and ends. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.
Purple Unicorn Cat Plush Pillow
Item: Purple Unicorn Cat Plush Pillow
Condition: Soft and colorful plush pillow with a unicorn horn and cat design
Location: Star Ranch, Hutto, TX
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Cute and comfy pillow that works as both a toy and a cushion. Great for a kid’s room or a cozy reading corner.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Egg Cartons
Item: Assorted Egg Cartons
Condition: Free and clean
Location: Bell Meadows, Hutto, TX
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for backyard chicken owners, crafts, or organizing small items. A simple freebie that can be reused in many ways.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Geometric Tile Coffee Table
Item: Geometric Tile Coffee Table
Condition: Stylish coffee table with a geometric tile design. Perfect for modern interiors.
Location: Cottonwood, Hutto, TX
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice statement piece for a living room or office. The tile pattern gives it a modern look that can fit many decor styles.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pool filter
Item: Pool filter
Condition: Free pool filter; worked before their pool broke
Location: Hutto Highlands, Hutto, TX
Category: Furniture (listed)
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be useful if you have a pool and want a spare filter or parts. Be sure to confirm compatibility with your setup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Hutto tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.