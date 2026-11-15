Hutto neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home decor to useful odds and ends. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.

Item: Purple Unicorn Cat Plush Pillow

Condition: Soft and colorful plush pillow with a unicorn horn and cat design

Location: Star Ranch, Hutto, TX

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Cute and comfy pillow that works as both a toy and a cushion. Great for a kid’s room or a cozy reading corner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted Egg Cartons

Condition: Free and clean

Location: Bell Meadows, Hutto, TX

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for backyard chicken owners, crafts, or organizing small items. A simple freebie that can be reused in many ways.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Geometric Tile Coffee Table

Condition: Stylish coffee table with a geometric tile design. Perfect for modern interiors.

Location: Cottonwood, Hutto, TX

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice statement piece for a living room or office. The tile pattern gives it a modern look that can fit many decor styles.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pool filter

Condition: Free pool filter; worked before their pool broke

Location: Hutto Highlands, Hutto, TX

Category: Furniture (listed)

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be useful if you have a pool and want a spare filter or parts. Be sure to confirm compatibility with your setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Hutto tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.