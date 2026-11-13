Hutto’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and home-care options popping up around town. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want to work close to home.

Employer: New doctor-owned orthodontic practice (Hutto)

New doctor-owned orthodontic practice (Hutto) Location: Hutto, TX | Type: Part-time, 8–16 hrs/week

| Part-time, Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Brand-new office, modern equipment, and a small team where your voice matters. You’ll work chairside with the orthodontist, take photos/scans/x-rays, help with braces and aligners, and keep the clinic running smoothly. Texas RDA required; ortho experience preferred.

Employer: Bitewise Orthodontics

Location: Hutto, TX | Type: In-person, 16–36 hrs/week

| In-person, Pay: $28.00 – $36.00 per hour

You’ll be the first face families see and help build this low-pressure, patient-focused office from the ground up. Mix of front office and light clinical: greeting new patients, explaining treatment and payment options, handling insurance, and keeping the schedule full. 3+ years ortho office experience and comfort talking money are key; x-ray registration can be earned on the job.

Employer: CareCo – The Caregiving Company (South Austin)

Location: Hutto, TX & nearby areas | Type: Full-time or Part-time

| Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.50 – $19.00 per hour, weekly pay

Support clients in their homes with daily tasks, mobility, meals, meds, light housekeeping, and companionship. Wide range of shifts (days, nights, weekends, overnights) plus flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, and referral program. Prior caregiving experience and a caring attitude are important.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.