Hutchinson’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love fashion, phones, or grocery store energy. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1738

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1300 Highway 15 S, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $21 – $34/hour + annual or quarterly performance incentives, plus possible premiums of $0.35 – $3.00/hour in certain situations

Lead the apparel team, help customers find what they need, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Hutchinson, MN (inside a wireless retail setting)

Hutchinson, MN (inside a wireless retail setting) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $15/hour base with uncapped commission; employees earn about $18/hour at minimum expectations and $30+/hour for top performance

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning strong commission on your sales. Role includes monthly bonuses, insurance, 401(k), and clear paths to grow your sales career in a tech-focused environment.

Employer: Coborn’s, Inc.

Location: Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson, MN Type: Part-Time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Support the front-end team with checkouts, self-checkout, carts, and guest service across the store. Coborn’s is employee-owned and offers a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and more, even for many part-time roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.