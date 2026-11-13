Hutchinson’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and a team vibe, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson, MN Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Cook in the heart of the kitchen at Buffalo Wild Wings, keeping wings and other favorites moving during busy shifts. Great fit if you have some restaurant or retail experience, solid communication skills, and are comfortable with basic math and computer work.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson, MN Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running smoothly by handling dishes, cleaning, and support tasks for the back-of-house team. This role is a good entry point if you’re 18+, can handle a fast pace, and want to get your foot in the door in food service.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, read the full details, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.