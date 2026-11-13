Hutchinson’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and being outdoors. Here are a few strong picks hiring around town.

Employer: Union Pacific Railroad

Union Pacific Railroad Location: Hutchinson, KS (travel across UP’s 23‑state system)

(travel across UP’s 23‑state system) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.50/hour

Closing date: Apply early – may be filled at any time

Help repair and maintain railroad track so trains can move safely across North America. This role is very physical and outdoors, with travel, overtime, and on‑call work, and you’ll work on rails, switches, and other heavy components. Must be 21+, able to pass a Physical Ability Test, meet FMCSA medical rules, and either have or get a Class A or B CDL during probation.

Employer: Trident Construction LLC

Location: Hutchinson, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Wage negotiable, depends on experience

Lead daily work on seeding and erosion control projects, loading gear on gooseneck trailers, and running skid loaders and tractors. Monday–Friday with some Saturdays, outdoor work in all weather, and regular lifting of 50 lbs. Must be 21+, pass drug screening, have a driver’s license with clean record, and be willing to get a Non‑airbrake, non‑manual Class A CDL if you don’t already have one. Offers 401(k) match, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Rob's Garage

Location: Hutchinson, KS

Type: Full-time (3 openings)

(3 openings) Pay: Flat-rate pay (amount not listed)

Busy local shop doing auto and motorcycle repair plus ignition interlock installs. Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6 PM, with all work guaranteed. You’ll need your own tools, solid mechanic experience, and must pass background and drug screening. Apply in person at 2330 E 4th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501 or call (620) 899‑7592.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—these hands-on roles tend to fill fast. Save the links, polish your resume, and reach out this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.