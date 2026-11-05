🍽️ Hutchinson KS Food & Venue Roles With Multiple Openings

Hutchinson’s food and event scene is busy right now, from chain restaurants to the Kansas State Fairgrounds. If you like leading teams, planning events, or running a kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Thrive Restaurant Group

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Location: Hutchinson, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house at Applebee’s, running kitchen operations and supporting a busy neighborhood restaurant. This role comes with growth and leadership development, generous paid time off, free shift meals and discounts, a robust health insurance package, 401(k) with employer match, and even relocation assistance for those who qualify.

Employer: Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation

Location: Hutchinson, KS (Kansas State Fairgrounds)

Type: Full-time (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Deadline: Apply by November 19, 2026

Run the 1861 Club, a high-end wedding, corporate, and special event venue that turns into a food, beverage, and entertainment hub during the Kansas State Fair. You’ll handle venue sales, events, food and beverage coordination, staffing, and budgets, with paid vacation and professional development opportunities, all while supporting improvements across the Fairgrounds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.