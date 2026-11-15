undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kan. man and woman hospitalized after pickup, van crash
4 days ago
PRATT COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just afaater 3:30p.m. Saturday in Pratt County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2025 Chevy Silverado driven by Roger Lee Stotts, 71, Greensburg, was northbound on Southwest 70th Avenue seven miles west and one mile south of Pratt. The driver failed to yield at the stop sign at SW 10th Avenue. The pickup pulled into the path of a westbound 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Kacie Marie Montford, 32, Cullison.