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🏀 No. 9 Hutchinson falls to No. 21 NEO
12 days ago
For the second-straight season, the NEO Lady Norse came into the Sports Arena and upset the Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team. After a strong offensive first quarter, the shots stopped falling for the No. 9-ranked Blue Dragons as No. 21 NEO built leads as large as 13 points before holding on for a 64-57 victory over Hutchinson on Night 1 of the Hutch Classic at the Sports Arena.