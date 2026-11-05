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Hutchinson council seeks tenant input before moving forward with airport lease rates
6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council wants additional input from airport tenants and advisory committee members before moving forward with proposed commercial lease rate increases at Hutchinson Regional Airport. Airport Director Alek Stang presented recommendations Tuesday intended to establish consistent pricing for hangar space, offices, land leases and...
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