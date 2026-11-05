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⚾ Three Royals named finalists for 2026 Silver Slugger Awards
4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Royals players have been named finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards, Louisville Slugger announced Thursday. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., rookie catcher Carter Jensen and outfielder Jac Caglianone are among the finalists for the annual awards, which recognize the top offensive players at each position in Major League Baseball.