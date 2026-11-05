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Kansas Democrats in line to pick up 20 seats in House, wipe out Republican supermajority
By Tim Carpenter,3 days ago
TOPEKA — Voters in Kansas forced recalculation of partisan math in the Kansas House as Democrats flipped as many as 20 seats and crushed the Republican supermajority that allowed one-party domination of public policy debates for the past 16 years. Unofficial results from Tuesday indicated Republicans absorbed losses in...