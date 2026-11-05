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Salvation Army seeks children's coats ahead of weekend distribution in Hutchinson
2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is asking the community for additional donations of children's coats ahead of its annual coat distribution this weekend. Major Paul James said the organization partners each year with Ineeda Cleaners to collect coats for children and families in need. While the campaign typically receives a large number of adult coats and a good supply of children's sizes, donations of smaller coats have fallen short this year.