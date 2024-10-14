Open in App
    • Hutch Post

    KCPD: Woman dead after SUV crash into large trash dumpster

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Ed Infidel
    2d ago
    Good question. A better question is: "Why did the driver elect to NOT avoid the large dumpster which, given the location of the accident, would have been visible in enough time to avoid, while travelling at the posted speed limit? After all......if the driver will hit a LARGE, stationary dumpster, how do we know they could've avoided a child in the roadway, a motorcyclist, or any other motorist who may be in a vehicle smaller than the dumpster.
    Sparkle Robinson
    2d ago
    Condolences to the family and friends. Why was there a trash dumpster in the roadway?!
