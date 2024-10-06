Daily Bookings

Open in App
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    More dairy workers infected with bird flu, latest human cases in US
    Hutch Post3 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute14 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Mann holds aviation summit in Salina
    Hutch Post15 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago

