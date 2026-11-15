Hurst has some solid food service openings right now, from entry-level to growth-focused roles. Good mix of flexible hours, tips, and chances to move up.

Employer: James Provisions LLC

James Provisions LLC Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun mornings, 2–5 shifts/week)

(Fri–Sun mornings, 2–5 shifts/week) Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Seasonal American restaurant where you keep the kitchen and dining areas spotless, help with basic prep, and stay busy in a fast-paced spot. Comes with meal discounts, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: Catfish & Co

Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Be the first friendly face guests see at this local seafood favorite. Great for seniors or anyone wanting to supplement income, with a flexible schedule and in-person applications during posted hours.

Employer: Catfish & Co

Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Evenings and weekends (hours flexible)

Evenings and weekends (hours flexible) Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips (cash out nightly)

Why it’s worth a look: Family-owned seafood restaurant where you take home cash tips every shift and can start quickly. They prefer you apply in person or call 817-581-3912 for fast interviews and possible key employee opportunities.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as “great pay” )

Not listed (described as ) Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house role cooking to company recipes, helping train the kitchen team, and working in a busy, growth-focused chain. Full-time benefits can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free meals, and career development for eligible employees.

If something here fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, then call or apply in person where they ask. The faster you move, the better your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.