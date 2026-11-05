🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hurst, TX

Hurst has a solid mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to beauty to groceries. Good options here if you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a pro-level retail role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and special orders. Good fit if you know cars, like problem-solving, and want key-holder responsibilities and steady hours.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, and support in-store events during the busy season. Great if you love beauty products, enjoy chatting with customers, and want a fast-paced, high-energy retail job for the holidays.

Employer: RESOLUT RE (Finish Line inside Macy’s)

(Finish Line inside Macy’s) Location: Hurst, TX (North East Mall)

Type: Part-time

Salary: About $10.50/hour

Help customers with athletic shoes and gear, run the register, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Includes employee discount, 401(k) with match, and flexible schedule—nice option if you want mall hours and like being on your feet.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Hurst, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Good for 16+ looking for flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, and a first step into grocery retail.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—retail spots in Hurst tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.