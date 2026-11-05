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Hurst
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hurst, TX
2 days ago
Hurst has a solid mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to beauty to groceries. Good options here if you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 7792
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Hurst, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a pro-level retail role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and special orders. Good fit if you know cars, like problem-solving, and want key-holder responsibilities and steady hours.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Hurst, TX
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, and support in-store events during the busy season. Great if you love beauty products, enjoy chatting with customers, and want a fast-paced, high-energy retail job for the holidays.
Macy’s Finish Line – North East Mall Part-Time Sales Associate
- Employer: RESOLUT RE (Finish Line inside Macy’s)
- Location: Hurst, TX (North East Mall)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: About $10.50/hour
Help customers with athletic shoes and gear, run the register, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Includes employee discount, 401(k) with match, and flexible schedule—nice option if you want mall hours and like being on your feet.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Hurst, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Good for 16+ looking for flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, and a first step into grocery retail.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—retail spots in Hurst tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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