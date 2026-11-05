🛒 Huron, SD Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Open Now

Huron’s retail scene is steady right now, with a few solid roles for people who like helping customers and staying active on their feet. If you enjoy talking with folks and don’t mind some lifting and stocking, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Huron, SD

Type: Full-time (position may also be offered part-time)

Full-time (position may also be offered part-time) Salary: Not listed

This is an entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. You’ll work the sales floor, answer phones, handle inventory, and use store systems; English is required and Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Huron, SD – Store #703023, 240 Dakota Ave S

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $17.02/hour

Split your time between the paint counter and the road, helping customers in the store and delivering orders in a company vehicle. You’ll mix/tint paint, load and unload up to 70 lbs on occasion, and need to be 21+ with a valid driver’s license.

Employer: MAC’S Hardware (Central Network Retail Group, LLC)

Location: Huron, SD

Type: Part-time (days, nights, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with hardware and home improvement needs, run the register, stock shelves, and keep displays looking good. This is a good fit if you like staying busy, can lift up to 50 lbs, and enjoy learning about tools and building materials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.