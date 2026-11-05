🚌 Huron, SD Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Huron has some solid driving work right now, from full‑time Class A routes to flexible seasonal help. If you like being on the road and getting steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Huron, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average annual earnings: $89,000 (top 10% up to $93,000)

Semi-local dedicated route hauling for a single customer, with frequent home time and an activity-based pay plan that rewards extra effort. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Huron, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average annual earnings: $85,500 (top 10% up to $90,000)

Dedicated local route for a single customer with home every day and an activity-based pay plan. Offers safety bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Great fit if you want solid pay without giving up nightly family time. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: UPS

Location: Huron, SD

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in your community—no driving the truck required. This is a physically active outdoor job, with excellent weekly pay, flexible day‑to‑day scheduling, and no experience needed. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, have sturdy shoes, and be okay working some Saturdays and holidays.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.