📣 Huron, SD Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings From $15–$30/hr+

Huron has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from farm-focused territory work to steady local counter sales. Good options whether you like face-to-face customer time, phones, or being out on the road.

Employer: Iverson Auto Group (listed via City of Huron)

Iverson Auto Group (listed via City of Huron) Location: Huron, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission and bonus potential)

Help customers through the full car-buying process at a long-time, 78+ year family-owned dealership. Strong fit if you like talking with people, can work some Saturdays, and want commission, bonuses, and possible demo vehicle use.

Employer: Kibble Equipment (John Deere dealer)

(John Deere dealer) Location: Huron, SD

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $15.00–$30.00/hour + performance incentives

Front-counter and phone sales helping customers find the right ag and equipment parts. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and life/disability insurance, plus busy seasons with extra hours if you want more pay.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: East Central South Dakota (Beadle, Hand, Spink Counties) – based near Huron

– based near Huron Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory sales role selling seed and crop solutions to local farmers, while recruiting and coaching resellers. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, paid vacation and parental leave, and flexible work options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.