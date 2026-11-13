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Huron Business Connection meets Nov. 18
8 days ago
Local business owners are invited to the Huron Business Connection event on Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m. at Huron Pizza House, hosted with Huron Parks & Recreation. The meetup offers a chance to learn about a business topic and connect with other small business owners.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Destination Huron
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