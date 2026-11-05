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📢 Free 10–15 minute brain wellness screening in Hurley
💰 Free brain wellness screening in Hurley
Take 10–15 minutes to check in on your memory.
What: Free Brain Wellness / Memory Screening (3 short tasks to check memory health and set a baseline). It does not diagnose Alzheimer’s or dementia, but you can share the results with your primary doctor.
When: Friday, November 6, 2026, starting at 11:00 AM
Where: 307 3rd Avenue S, Hurley, WI 54534
Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to be proactive about their brain health or is curious about their memory.
The screening only takes about 10–15 minutes.
Questions? Call the Aging & Disability Resource Center of the North at 715-561-2108.
More Info: Calendar • Brain Wellness Screening - Hurley
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