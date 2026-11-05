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American Football

Huntsville vs. Montgomery for District First Place

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0useDR_1Goakbph00

The Huntsville Hornets play the Montgomery Bears for first place in the district on Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 PM at Montgomery ISD Stadium. All tickets are online only (no cash at the gate), and the stadium has a clear bag policy with only small clutch purses and diaper bags allowed. Buy tickets here: Online tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Huntsville Independent School District

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