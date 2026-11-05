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American Football
Huntsville vs. Montgomery for District First Place
6 days ago
The Huntsville Hornets play the Montgomery Bears for first place in the district on Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 PM at Montgomery ISD Stadium. All tickets are online only (no cash at the gate), and the stadium has a clear bag policy with only small clutch purses and diaper bags allowed. Buy tickets here: Online tickets.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Huntsville Independent School District
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