Huntsville’s tech scene is booming right now, especially around defense, space, and cloud. If you’re in IT, cyber, or software, there are plenty of ways to plug into serious mission work.

Employer: Blue Origin | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Salary: Site range not listed; other sites show $150K–$230K+

Design the secure update pipeline that pushes software to satellites in orbit. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/Go/C++, distributed systems, and automation, and want to work on a next-gen space data center constellation.

Employer: Blue Origin | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Salary: Other sites show $181K–$276K+ (Huntsville may differ)

Lead core flight software architecture for orbital data centers, owning C&DH and fault management so satellites can run autonomously. Ideal for embedded C++/Rust engineers with RTOS and mission‑critical experience.

Employer: Blue Origin | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Salary: Other sites show $150K–$230K+

Own CI/CD and developer platform for flight, ground, and on‑orbit compute teams. You’ll build scalable pipelines (GitLab/Jenkins), automate everything, and support both embedded and cloud workloads.

Employer: Blue Origin | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Salary: Other sites show $150K–$230K+

Hands‑on embedded role bringing custom flight computers to life: bootloaders, BSPs, device drivers, hardware bring‑up. Great if you love C/C++, lab work, and low‑level debugging.

Employer: EY | Location: Open (listed in Huntsville, AL) | Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600–$261,500+ (higher in some metros)

Lead ServiceNow HRSD transformations, manage teams, and work with big-name clients on AI‑enabled employee experience. Best for Big 4‑style consultants with solid ServiceNow HRSD and leadership chops.

Employer: PingWind | Location: Redstone Arsenal – Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: $99K–$138K

Lead analytics and modeling for supply chain and logistics, building predictive models and dashboards (Tableau/Power BI) for government decision‑makers. Requires Secret clearance and 7+ years in analytics.

Employer: Torch Technologies | Location: Redstone Arsenal – Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, On-site

Integrate vendor flight software into a 6DOF simulation for MDA targets and countermeasures. Strong C/C++, Linux, and simulation/IV&V experience are key; work is lab‑based with potential clearance needs.

Employer: Nightwing | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, On-site

Do deep vulnerability research and reverse engineering using tools like IDA/Ghidra/Binary Ninja and assembly (x86/ARM/etc.). Great for senior cyber folks already holding TS/SCI with CI Poly.

Employer: Nightwing | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, On-site

Lead complex RE/VR efforts, tool development, and embedded analysis (DSP/FPGA). A step up from senior level, aimed at experts with 8+ years in reverse engineering and an active TS/SCI w/ CI Poly.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Land Electronics | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, Onsite, Travel-heavy

Support vehicle intercom and battle management systems worldwide—installing, troubleshooting, and training users. Good for hands‑on techs with tactical radios, networking, and willingness to travel CONUS/OCONUS.

Employer: Vertiv | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Internship

Test intelligent power and monitoring products at the system level, touching firmware, web UI, APIs, and network protocols. A solid early‑career role for students in CS/CE/EE interested in QA and AI‑assisted workflows.

Employer: Quantum Research International | Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite) | Type: Full-time

Mid‑level ISSO role supporting an Army cloud program under RMF, eMASS, STIGs, and ATO documentation. Great for cyber pros with 4+ years ISSO/ISSE and Security+ / CISSP / cloud certs.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Internship

Join Booz Allen’s competitive Summer Games program, working on a team to solve real client problems with data science. For students graduating 2028–2029 with interest in analytics, coding, and national security.

Employer: Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3) | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Blend networking, systems, and hands‑on infrastructure for MDA test events, including fiber work and tactical networks. Good for early‑career IT pros with Sec+, router/switch troubleshooting, and willingness to travel.

Employer: Radiance Technologies | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Support DoD cyber compliance across Army programs: RMF, ATO packages, ACAS/eMASS/HBSS, and secure development. A fit for folks with 7+ years in DoD cyber and an IAM Level II cert (e.g., Security+ CE).

Employer: CFD Research Corporation | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time, Onsite

Write automated unit tests and mocks for a real‑time missile defense system in modern C++ on Linux. Requires an active DoD Secret and experience with GoogleTest/Catch2, CMake, and coverage tools.

Employer: EY | Location: Open (listed in Huntsville, AL) | Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000–$374,000 depending on location

Senior role designing GenAI + knowledge graph solutions with Neo4j/Stardog, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, and agents. Great for seasoned architects (12+ years) who still like to code and lead teams.

Employer: Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3) | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Administer RHEL and Red Hat OpenShift in a secure DoD environment, supporting DevSecOps and AI/ML workloads. Needs ~6+ years Linux admin, automation (Ansible/Terraform), Security+, and ability to get a Secret.

Employer: i3, LLC | Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite) | Type: Full-time

Design and automate AWS cloud for a federal modernization program: IaC, CI/CD, security, and performance tuning. Requires Top Secret clearance, strong AWS, and Terraform/CloudFormation‑style skills.

Employer: COLSA | Location: Huntsville, AL | Type: Full-time

Support Linux and HPC clusters for MSIC, using Ansible, containers (Docker/Podman/Apptainer), and tools like Slurm/Bright/xCAT. Needs TS with SCI eligibility, Security+ (or similar), and solid RHEL/Rocky experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.