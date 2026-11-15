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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Huntsville Right Now
Huntsville neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from holiday decor to craft books. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.
FREE 6-foot artificial Christmas tree (NOT pre-lit)
Item: 6-foot artificial Christmas tree, not pre-lit
Condition: Needs to be fluffed out, sturdy base included
Location: Lake Forest, Huntsville, AL (porch pick up only)
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, classic tree with no built-in lights, so you can add your own strands. Poster notes they don’t have time to fluff it, so you’ll need to shape the branches yourself. Porch pickup only; message the poster through Nextdoor if interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen RV Mattress
Item: Queen RV mattress, 60" x 75" (shorter than standard queen)
Condition: No damage or stains; has always had a foam cover and mattress pad
Location: Capshaw / Harvest, AL – pickup at Mooresville Mini-Storage
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option for kids, guests, or an RV. The owner says it’s been well protected since day one and is just not supportive enough for them anymore.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Collection of Sewing, Embroidering and Knitting Books
Item: Collection of sewing, embroidering, and knitting books
Condition: Mixed collection from late wife’s craft library
Location: Farmstead / Matt Phillips, Huntsville, AL
Source: nextdoor.com
Great free find for anyone who sews, embroiders, or knits. The poster is giving away their late wife’s book collection. They’ve also shared a phone number: 256-651-9787 for contact.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Behr Concrete & Garage Floor Paint
Item: Behr Concrete & Garage Floor Paint, dark brown
Details: 1-Part Epoxy Acrylic, No. 900 White, 5-gallon bucket, over 75% left
Age: Several years old
Location: Lake Forest, Huntsville, AL
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for a garage, basement, or concrete project if you don’t mind older paint. Large amount left in the bucket.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Huntsville tend to go fast, so if something fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.