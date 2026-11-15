Huntsville neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from holiday decor to craft books. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: 6-foot artificial Christmas tree, not pre-lit

Condition: Needs to be fluffed out, sturdy base included

Location: Lake Forest, Huntsville, AL (porch pick up only)

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, classic tree with no built-in lights, so you can add your own strands. Poster notes they don’t have time to fluff it, so you’ll need to shape the branches yourself. Porch pickup only; message the poster through Nextdoor if interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen RV mattress, 60" x 75" (shorter than standard queen)

Condition: No damage or stains; has always had a foam cover and mattress pad

Location: Capshaw / Harvest, AL – pickup at Mooresville Mini-Storage

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option for kids, guests, or an RV. The owner says it’s been well protected since day one and is just not supportive enough for them anymore.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collection of sewing, embroidering, and knitting books

Condition: Mixed collection from late wife’s craft library

Location: Farmstead / Matt Phillips, Huntsville, AL

Source: nextdoor.com

Great free find for anyone who sews, embroiders, or knits. The poster is giving away their late wife’s book collection. They’ve also shared a phone number: 256-651-9787 for contact.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Behr Concrete & Garage Floor Paint, dark brown

Details: 1-Part Epoxy Acrylic, No. 900 White, 5-gallon bucket, over 75% left

Age: Several years old

Location: Lake Forest, Huntsville, AL

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for a garage, basement, or concrete project if you don’t mind older paint. Large amount left in the bucket.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Huntsville tend to go fast, so if something fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.