Huntsville’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around defense, manufacturing, and new pharma build‑outs. If you’ve got supply chain, planning, or logistics skills, there’s solid opportunity here.

Employer: PingWind

PingWind Location: Redstone Arsenal – Huntsville, AL (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000

This senior role leads logistics analysis and process optimization for Army logistics and supply chain operations, with heavy use of LMP and at least 7 years of Army logistics experience. You’ll guide junior analysts, improve inventory and transportation performance, and enjoy a strong federal‑style benefits package.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,100 – $86,950

Lead the incoming parts/receiving inspection function, acting as the main contact for suppliers and internal teams. Great fit if you know AS9100, Deltek Costpoint, and mechanical/electrical inspection and want a hands‑on lead role in a fast‑paced defense environment.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,500 – $244,200

Executive‑level role leading site‑wide supply chain, warehousing, and logistics for a new advanced API manufacturing facility. You’ll own planning, procurement, customer service, and SAP master data while helping stand up a new GMP site and shaping long‑term strategy.

Employer: International Motors (TRATON Group)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (market‑based)

Support the S13 engine and T14 transmission lines by managing MRP settings, supplier relationships, and material flow. Ideal if you like fast‑paced manufacturing, have planning/purchasing experience, and want to sit at the center of plant operations.

Employer: Aviation & Missile Solutions (AMS)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases from writing and documentation through logistics, transportation, requisitions, and financial tracking. Good match if you have DSAMS/SAMD experience, a Secret clearance, and 3+ years in FMS or defense logistics/program support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.