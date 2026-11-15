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🏗️ Huntsville Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
Huntsville’s engineering scene is booming right now, especially around space, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got systems, avionics, or mechanical chops, there are some strong options on the table.
Branch Manager – Materials & Process Engineer
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Huntsville, AL (North Alabama resident or willing to relocate)
- Salary: $131,300 – $237,350
- Type: Full-time
Lead a materials & process engineering branch supporting advanced defense programs. You’ll set the technical roadmap, manage a growing team, oversee lab and production-floor process development, and drive business development.
Senior Flight Software Engineer — GNC & Propulsion, Project Sunrise
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: Base ranges listed for other states; other site ranges may differ
- Type: Full-time
Own flight software for guidance, navigation, control, and propulsion on a new orbital data center constellation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in spacecraft GNC, strong C/C++/Rust, and want to work on large, complex satellites.
Structural Analyst – Blue Ring
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $90,934 – $127,307.25 (CO range; other sites may differ)
- Type: Full-time
Analyze and optimize spacecraft structures for Blue Ring, a hybrid solar-electric and chemical-propelled vehicle. Great fit if you enjoy FEA, classical hand calcs, and working closely with design engineers on flight hardware.
Mechanical / Cable Designer
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $69,550 – $125,725
- Type: Full-time
Design mechanical components and complex cable harnesses for defense systems using Creo/SolidWorks. Hands-on role supporting prototypes, routing cables, and building full technical data packages.
Avionics Systems Engineer III
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $130,706 – $182,987.70 (WA range; other sites may differ)
- Type: Full-time
Systems-level avionics role on liquid rocket engines, covering controllers, harnesses, sensors, and power distribution. You’ll drive requirements, integration, and qualification for engine avionics in harsh environments.
Test Engineer IV (Senior) – Test Operations Maintenance | Engines
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Huntsville, AL (Marshall Space Flight Center / Redstone Arsenal access)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior maintenance/test engineer for the historic 4670 engine test stand and related facilities. Mix of hands-on test hardware work, maintenance planning, root-cause analysis, and process improvements in a very hardware-rich environment.
Mid–Senior Engineer – Radars
- Employer: TriVector Services, Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support the Missile Defense Agency on radar-focused systems engineering, HW/SW integration, modeling & simulation, and test & evaluation. Requires radar experience, prior MDA/DoD acquisition work, and an active Secret clearance.
(Note: “Engineer” and “Senior Engineer” postings are the same Mid–Senior Radar Engineer role; listed once here.)
Lead, Mechanical Engineer (Tool Design)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Huntsville, AL – AMF South or AMF North
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule)
Lead tooling design for solid rocket motor production—jigs, fixtures, molds, lifting devices—using Creo and FEA. Great if you have 4+ years in tooling/ground support equipment and want a mix of design, analysis, and shop-floor interaction.
Model-Based Systems Engineer
- Employer: NEW ERA TECHNOLOGIES
- Location: Huntsville, AL (Hybrid)
- Salary: $135,000 – $190,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
MBSE-heavy role doing requirements, verification, and compliance assessments using Cameo/MagicDraw (or Rhapsody) and DOORS. Perfect for someone with 5–10 years of MBSE, AFSIM experience, and an active DoD Top Secret clearance.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh—Rocket City is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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