Huntsville’s engineering scene is booming right now, especially around space, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got systems, avionics, or mechanical chops, there are some strong options on the table.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL (North Alabama resident or willing to relocate)

(North Alabama resident or willing to relocate) Salary: $131,300 – $237,350

Type: Full-time

Lead a materials & process engineering branch supporting advanced defense programs. You’ll set the technical roadmap, manage a growing team, oversee lab and production-floor process development, and drive business development.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: Base ranges listed for other states; other site ranges may differ

Base ranges listed for other states; Type: Full-time

Own flight software for guidance, navigation, control, and propulsion on a new orbital data center constellation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in spacecraft GNC, strong C/C++/Rust, and want to work on large, complex satellites.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $90,934 – $127,307.25 (CO range; other sites may differ)

(CO range; other sites may differ) Type: Full-time

Analyze and optimize spacecraft structures for Blue Ring, a hybrid solar-electric and chemical-propelled vehicle. Great fit if you enjoy FEA, classical hand calcs, and working closely with design engineers on flight hardware.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $69,550 – $125,725

Type: Full-time

Design mechanical components and complex cable harnesses for defense systems using Creo/SolidWorks. Hands-on role supporting prototypes, routing cables, and building full technical data packages.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $130,706 – $182,987.70 (WA range; other sites may differ)

(WA range; other sites may differ) Type: Full-time

Systems-level avionics role on liquid rocket engines, covering controllers, harnesses, sensors, and power distribution. You’ll drive requirements, integration, and qualification for engine avionics in harsh environments.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Huntsville, AL (Marshall Space Flight Center / Redstone Arsenal access)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior maintenance/test engineer for the historic 4670 engine test stand and related facilities. Mix of hands-on test hardware work, maintenance planning, root-cause analysis, and process improvements in a very hardware-rich environment.

Employer: TriVector Services, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the Missile Defense Agency on radar-focused systems engineering, HW/SW integration, modeling & simulation, and test & evaluation. Requires radar experience, prior MDA/DoD acquisition work, and an active Secret clearance.

(Note: “Engineer” and “Senior Engineer” postings are the same Mid–Senior Radar Engineer role; listed once here.)

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Huntsville, AL – AMF South or AMF North

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule)

Lead tooling design for solid rocket motor production—jigs, fixtures, molds, lifting devices—using Creo and FEA. Great if you have 4+ years in tooling/ground support equipment and want a mix of design, analysis, and shop-floor interaction.

Employer: NEW ERA TECHNOLOGIES

Location: Huntsville, AL (Hybrid)

Salary: $135,000 – $190,000 per year

Type: Full-time

MBSE-heavy role doing requirements, verification, and compliance assessments using Cameo/MagicDraw (or Rhapsody) and DOORS. Perfect for someone with 5–10 years of MBSE, AFSIM experience, and an active DoD Top Secret clearance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh—Rocket City is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.