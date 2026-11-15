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🏥 Huntsville, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Clinic to Home Care
Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes coordination. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
RN ICU Registered Nurse Traveler – Long Term Acute Care
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare (Vibra Travels)
- Location: Huntsville, AL (Long Term Acute Care facility)
- Type: Full-time, travel RN
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)
Travel ICU role where you work directly for Vibra’s travel program, not multiple agencies. One recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses, and license reimbursement if you go to a new state.
Research & Project Coordinator – Brain Health Programs
- Employer: Rehabilitation and Neurological Services, LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Salary: Compensation based on experience
Support clinical research and community brain health projects: manage timelines, recruit participants, coordinate with partners, and help with grants. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and have some healthcare or research background.
Epic Denials Management Coordinator (Remote-Friendly)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Based in Huntsville, AL (primarily remote, ~10% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year + potential annual incentive
Work in hospital revenue cycle, focusing on Epic denials: analyze remits, appeal denials, rebill claims, and work payer portals. Great if you know Epic Resolute Hospital Billing and want a stable, remote-heavy role with a big-name firm. Recruiting runs through 01/01/2027.
Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Avanta Care Home Health
- Location: Huntsville, AL 35802 (in-home care)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed; flexible schedule
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes: help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with some memory care support. Good option if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want flexible hours in home health.
Pharmacy Tech – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help
Support the inpatient rehab pharmacy: manage med inventory, refill dispensing machines, and handle logs and reports. Ideal if you’re a certified pharmacy tech who wants strong benefits and growth in a large rehab network.
Medical Assistant – Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care / Urgent Team
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts + every other weekend)
- Salary: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement
Busy urgent care role mixing clinical work and some front-desk help: vitals, labs, injections, X-rays (if trained), and patient flow. Good for experienced MAs who like fast-paced work and a clear schedule pattern.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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