Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes coordination. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare (Vibra Travels)

Vibra Healthcare (Vibra Travels) Location: Huntsville, AL (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Full-time, travel RN

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel ICU role where you work directly for Vibra’s travel program, not multiple agencies. One recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses, and license reimbursement if you go to a new state.

Employer: Rehabilitation and Neurological Services, LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time / Contract

Salary: Compensation based on experience

Support clinical research and community brain health projects: manage timelines, recruit participants, coordinate with partners, and help with grants. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and have some healthcare or research background.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Based in Huntsville, AL (primarily remote, ~10% travel)

Based in (primarily remote, ~10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year + potential annual incentive

Work in hospital revenue cycle, focusing on Epic denials: analyze remits, appeal denials, rebill claims, and work payer portals. Great if you know Epic Resolute Hospital Billing and want a stable, remote-heavy role with a big-name firm. Recruiting runs through 01/01/2027.

Employer: Avanta Care Home Health

Location: Huntsville, AL 35802 (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; flexible schedule

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes: help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with some memory care support. Good option if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want flexible hours in home health.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help

Support the inpatient rehab pharmacy: manage med inventory, refill dispensing machines, and handle logs and reports. Ideal if you’re a certified pharmacy tech who wants strong benefits and growth in a large rehab network.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care / Urgent Team

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts + every other weekend)

Salary: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement

Busy urgent care role mixing clinical work and some front-desk help: vitals, labs, injections, X-rays (if trained), and patient flow. Good for experienced MAs who like fast-paced work and a clear schedule pattern.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.