Huntsville’s manufacturing scene is booming right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and advanced electronics. If you like building real hardware and seeing your work fly, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $48,100 – $86,950/year

Work on complex aerospace parts using CNC mills and lathes in a fast R&D environment. Multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, weekend) and the chance to use 5-axis and exotic materials; US citizenship and Secret clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Redwire

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (Non-exempt)

Full-time (Non-exempt) Pay: $23 – $31/hour

Build and test cable and wire harness assemblies with detailed soldering and crimp work. Good fit if you have 1+ year soldering in production and want solid benefits like 401(k) match and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Axxeum, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Inspect wire harnesses and electro-mechanical assemblies to IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 and AS9100 standards. Great for detail-focused inspectors with 5+ years’ experience and strong drawing/schematic reading skills.

Employer: ReLogic Research

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, salaried (with benefits)

Own complex aerospace/defense parts from programming through production on Mazak Integrex or similar 5-axis machines. Ideal for senior-level machinists who like low-volume, high-mix R&D work.

Employer: Leidos (Hypersonics)

(Hypersonics) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,700 – $91,650/year

Assemble, test, and troubleshoot cable and electronic assemblies to IPC standards for hypersonic programs. Needs 3–5 years’ experience, IPC 610/620 certs, and a Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Teledyne Brown Engineering

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on build of power supplies, chassis, cable harnesses, and PC boards using soldering, crimping, and rework skills. Best for experienced assemblers (5+ years or equivalent) comfortable reading schematics and working under a clearance.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead technicians and machinists building and testing spaceflight hardware on A shift. Requires 3+ years in manufacturing/test operations and 1+ year in frontline leadership; relocation help and strong benefits available.

Employer: American Welding & Gas (AWG)

Location: Huntsville, AL (plus a facility near western Atlanta)

(plus a facility near western Atlanta) Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day plant operations, safety, and budgets for gas production facilities. Good match for leaders with 5+ years supervisory experience and background in industrial/specialty gases or similar manufacturing.

Employer: Rogers Group

Location: Laceys Spring, AL (North Alabama)

(North Alabama) Type: Full-time

Support asphalt labs and field testing, mix design, and ALDOT compliance. Great for someone with strong math skills and materials testing experience; ALDOT asphalt certifications are a big plus.

Employer: Leidos (Hypersonics)

(Hypersonics) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,700 – $91,650/year

Assemble and test hypersonic glide bodies and avionics from sub-assemblies to full vehicles. Needs 3+ years defense experience, strong hands-on skills, and a Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $73,450 – $132,775/year

Lead a team building and testing electro-mechanical hardware for DoD programs. Great step up for someone with aerospace manufacturing experience who can read schematics and wants more leadership responsibility.

Employer: Measurement Specialists Inc. / National Scale Technology (via Rocket City HR)

(via Rocket City HR) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Oversee machining, assembly, scheduling, and quality for precision aerospace/defense products. Best for managers with 5+ years in production/operations and experience with ISO quality systems and production planning.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.