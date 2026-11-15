Huntsville’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got engineering, tech, or banking experience. Here are several management roles where you can step in and lead big teams and big projects.

Employer: Arcadis

Arcadis Location: Huntsville, AL / North Alabama (Water business for TN & AL)

Salary: $140,000 – $210,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy and growth for Arcadis’ municipal water business across Tennessee and Alabama while managing a seasoned engineering team. Ideal if you’re a senior water/wastewater pro with a P.E. license and want a high-impact regional leadership role with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: On-site in Huntsville, AL

Salary: $130,000 – $140,000/year

Type: Full-time

Serve as a servant leader for Agile teams driving petabyte-scale data migration and cloud transformation for national security missions. Great fit if you have 8+ years as a Scrum Master and an active Top Secret clearance and want to guide complex, mission-critical work.

Employer: Actalent (supporting a small electrical contractor)

Actalent (supporting a small electrical contractor) Location: Laceys Spring, AL (short drive from Huntsville)

Pay: $36.96 – $45.67/hour (contract-to-hire)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-hire, On-site

Own electrical projects from estimate through closeout across commercial, industrial, and government work. You’ll split time between office and field, work four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu), and have direct access to ownership in a growing small company.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local financial institution)

(recruiting for a local financial institution) Location: Huntsville, AL (serving Madison/Limestone/Marshall counties)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee multiple branches, lead teams, and grow consumer and small business relationships for a well-established credit union/bank. Best for someone with 5+ years recent banking/credit union experience who loves community networking and relationship-driven growth.

Employer: Xometry

Xometry Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $148,000 – $173,000/year + bonus

Type: Contract

Own U.S. government manufacturing programs end-to-end, from award through delivery, across a network of suppliers. Great if you have 7–9+ years in manufacturing program management and 3–5+ years on DoD/federal hardware contracts and want to be the main point of contact for schedule, cost, and compliance.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville / North Alabama, AL

Salary: $107,900 – $195,050/year

Type: Full-time

Manage a small team (up to eight) of Systems Engineers working across defense programs, focusing on staffing, career growth, and performance. A strong match if you have 8+ years in systems or related engineering, leadership experience, and can obtain or hold a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Huntsville leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.