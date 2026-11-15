undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huntsville
👔 Huntsville, AL Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Huntsville’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got engineering, tech, or banking experience. Here are several management roles where you can step in and lead big teams and big projects.
Area Manager & Business Growth Leader (Water/Wastewater)
- Employer: Arcadis
- Location: Huntsville, AL / North Alabama (Water business for TN & AL)
- Salary: $140,000 – $210,000/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead strategy and growth for Arcadis’ municipal water business across Tennessee and Alabama while managing a seasoned engineering team. Ideal if you’re a senior water/wastewater pro with a P.E. license and want a high-impact regional leadership role with strong benefits and PTO.
Senior Scrum Master (Federal Program)
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
- Location: On-site in Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $130,000 – $140,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as a servant leader for Agile teams driving petabyte-scale data migration and cloud transformation for national security missions. Great fit if you have 8+ years as a Scrum Master and an active Top Secret clearance and want to guide complex, mission-critical work.
Electrical Project Manager / Estimator
- Employer: Actalent (supporting a small electrical contractor)
- Location: Laceys Spring, AL (short drive from Huntsville)
- Pay: $36.96 – $45.67/hour (contract-to-hire)
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-hire, On-site
Own electrical projects from estimate through closeout across commercial, industrial, and government work. You’ll split time between office and field, work four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu), and have direct access to ownership in a growing small company.
Branch Manager / Business Development Leader (Banking/Credit Union)
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local financial institution)
- Location: Huntsville, AL (serving Madison/Limestone/Marshall counties)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee multiple branches, lead teams, and grow consumer and small business relationships for a well-established credit union/bank. Best for someone with 5+ years recent banking/credit union experience who loves community networking and relationship-driven growth.
Program Manager, Government Manufacturing Contracts
- Employer: Xometry
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $148,000 – $173,000/year + bonus
- Type: Contract
Own U.S. government manufacturing programs end-to-end, from award through delivery, across a network of suppliers. Great if you have 7–9+ years in manufacturing program management and 3–5+ years on DoD/federal hardware contracts and want to be the main point of contact for schedule, cost, and compliance.
Systems Engineer Section Manager
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Huntsville / North Alabama, AL
- Salary: $107,900 – $195,050/year
- Type: Full-time
Manage a small team (up to eight) of Systems Engineers working across defense programs, focusing on staffing, career growth, and performance. A strong match if you have 8+ years in systems or related engineering, leadership experience, and can obtain or hold a Secret clearance.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Huntsville leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.