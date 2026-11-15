Huntsville’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with lending, billing, and appraisal skills. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Avadian Credit Union

Avadian Credit Union Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a member-focused credit union handling mortgage servicing and escrow accounts. Good fit if you have 5–8 years of lending or related experience and want a stable role with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: Scientific Research Corporation

Location: Huntsville, AL (some on-site; also hiring in Atlanta, GA)

(some on-site; also hiring in Atlanta, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blended AR/AP role focused on government (DoD) invoicing. Great if you have 2+ years in government contract billing, know FAR/DFAR/DCMA rules, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Huntsville, AL (in-office culture with some flexibility)

(in-office culture with some flexibility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for a State-Certified General Real Estate Appraiser with 5+ years commercial experience. You’ll manage commercial appraisal orders, vendor selection, and report reviews for a major bank, with room to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good finance roles in Huntsville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.