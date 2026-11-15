Huntsville has steady demand right now for people who can keep buildings running, clean, and safe. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Huntsville, AL (regional travel across AL and nearby states)

(regional travel across AL and nearby states) Type: Listed as CONTRACT , described as Direct Hire/Perm

Listed as , described as Pay: $35–$48/hour+ (experience-based; overtime/double-time available)

Travel-based field role working on industrial boilers, burners, and combustion control systems at plants, hospitals, universities, and utilities. Good fit if you have boiler/combustion experience, can read schematics, know safety codes (NFPA/OSHA, etc.), and want a company truck, tools provided, and paid OT while working mostly on the road instead of in one facility.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA Mid South

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Entry-to-mid level commercial HVAC sheet metal role helping install and repair ductwork and HVAC components on construction projects. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience or trade school, want steady 40+ hours with overtime, and like the idea of growing your skills with training, benefits, 401(k), and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time to Full-time (entry level)

(entry level) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on facility maintenance and cleaning job at a busy family entertainment center. You’ll keep indoor and outdoor areas clean, restock restrooms, do minor repairs, and support a fast-paced, guest-focused environment—with fun perks like free bowling, laser tag, and game play, plus discounts on food.

Employer: SpringHill Suites Huntsville Downtown

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (at least 32 hours/week)

(at least 32 hours/week) Pay: Up to $15/hour

Hotel housekeeping role focused on cleaning guest rooms, floors, and common areas while giving friendly service to travelers. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, can handle physical work, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in Huntsville tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.