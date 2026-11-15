Huntsville’s retail scene is busy right now – from big box stores to specialty shops, a lot of places are hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s plenty to pick from.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 2750 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help with stocking, unloading trucks, cleaning, and running the register. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift 30–50 lbs, and want retail experience with benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5925

Walmart Neighborhood Market #5925 Location: 2305 Jordan Ln SW, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time (Opening/Morning shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and premiums

Support the pharmacy team, help customers with prescriptions, and provide front-line service. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work the sales floor helping customers with home improvement projects, keeping your area stocked, clean, and safe. Great if you like learning products and staying active.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Huntsville, AL (Winchester Rd branch – new build)

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Greet clients, open accounts, help with everyday banking, and teach customers how to use digital tools. Good step if you have customer service experience and want to move into banking.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a department team, handle merchandising, scheduling, and customer issues while staying hands-on with customers. Comes with full-time benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work across departments, run the front end, and help guests with meal ideas. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, and solid benefits options.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 3319 Triana Blvd, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take orders in-store and by phone, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good for fast-paced workers who like teamwork and flexible hours.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Great if you’re into cars (or want to learn) and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1582 Hwy 72 E, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Run the register, suggest add-on purchases, and help with store and forecourt upkeep. Offers medical, dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $16.50/hour (depending on experience/location)

Help customers, ring up sales, and keep the store organized. Includes paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, and a clear path to promotion.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 5651 Holmes Ave NW, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Pay: $22–$30/hour + possible premiums

Lead an overnight team stocking and zoning the club, while helping members and keeping the floor safe. Strong benefits, bonuses, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Crocs

Crocs Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour + incentives

Key holder role where you help open/close the store, lead the floor, and drive sales. Good for someone with 2–3 years of retail who wants leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Crocs

Crocs Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour + incentives

Similar to the part-time role but full-time with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO). You’ll coach the team, handle key holder duties, and help hit store sales goals.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.