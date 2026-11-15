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Huntsville
🛒 Huntsville, AL Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Up to $30/hr
4 days ago
Huntsville’s retail scene is busy right now – from big box stores to specialty shops, a lot of places are hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s plenty to pick from.
Customer Service Associate / Cashier (Store 08686)
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 2750 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help with stocking, unloading trucks, cleaning, and running the register. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift 30–50 lbs, and want retail experience with benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Pharmacy Sales Associate
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5925
- Location: 2305 Jordan Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time (Opening/Morning shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and premiums
Support the pharmacy team, help customers with prescriptions, and provide front-line service. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work the sales floor helping customers with home improvement projects, keeping your area stocked, clean, and safe. Great if you like learning products and staying active.
Associate Banker – Winchester Rd (30 hrs)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Huntsville, AL (Winchester Rd branch – new build)
- Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)
- Pay: Not listed (competitive total rewards)
Greet clients, open accounts, help with everyday banking, and teach customers how to use digital tools. Good step if you have customer service experience and want to move into banking.
Team Lead – Customer Service
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a department team, handle merchandising, scheduling, and customer issues while staying hands-on with customers. Comes with full-time benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.
Cashier Team Member
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work across departments, run the front end, and help guests with meal ideas. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, and solid benefits options.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 3319 Triana Blvd, Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Take orders in-store and by phone, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good for fast-paced workers who like teamwork and flexible hours.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Great if you’re into cars (or want to learn) and can work a flexible schedule.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1582 Hwy 72 E, Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)
Run the register, suggest add-on purchases, and help with store and forecourt upkeep. Offers medical, dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts.
Retail Sales Associate (Part-time)
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $16.50/hour (depending on experience/location)
Help customers, ring up sales, and keep the store organized. Includes paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, and a clear path to promotion.
O/N Merchandising Lead
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 5651 Holmes Ave NW, Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time (overnights)
- Pay: $22–$30/hour + possible premiums
Lead an overnight team stocking and zoning the club, while helping members and keeping the floor safe. Strong benefits, bonuses, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Team Lead, Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Crocs
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$21/hour + incentives
Key holder role where you help open/close the store, lead the floor, and drive sales. Good for someone with 2–3 years of retail who wants leadership experience without full-time hours.
Team Lead, Sales – Full Time
- Employer: Crocs
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$21/hour + incentives
Similar to the part-time role but full-time with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO). You’ll coach the team, handle key holder duties, and help hit store sales goals.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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