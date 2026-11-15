Huntsville has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.

Phil Lesch is a classic black-and-white gentleman looking for a forever home. With his low adoption fee and easygoing adult age, he’s a great choice if you want to skip the kitten chaos and go straight to a settled companion.

👉 Meet Phil Lesch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.

Jerry Garcia is a handsome young tabby-and-white boy with a budget-friendly adoption fee. He’s at a great age for bonding and training, with plenty of playful energy left.

👉 Meet Jerry Garcia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services

Phone: (256) 883-3782

MIMOSA is a tiny tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of learning together, she could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet MIMOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services

Phone: (256) 883-3782

MAIZE is a sleek black baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. She’s a great option if you want to raise a kitten from the very beginning.

👉 Meet MAIZE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / calico mix

Cream / calico mix Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.

Jazz is a beautiful calico girl with a flair for the spotlight. She’s described as “completely vetted and ready for adoption,” and she’s hoping to trade the stage lights for a cozy couch and a family of her own.

👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.

Tango is a sleek black kitten with plenty of charm. He’s also listed as “completely vetted and ready for adoption,” and he’s eager to find a family who will cheer him on as he grows up.

👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.

Rhumba is a striking gray-and-white kitten, also noted as “completely vetted and ready for adoption.” He’s hoping to win the ultimate prize: a forever home where he can grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Rhumba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Huntsville, AL area, please consider visiting A New Leash on Life, Inc. or Huntsville Animal Services, or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.