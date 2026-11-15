undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Huntsville, AL
Huntsville has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.
Phil Lesch
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.
Phil Lesch is a classic black-and-white gentleman looking for a forever home. With his low adoption fee and easygoing adult age, he’s a great choice if you want to skip the kitten chaos and go straight to a settled companion.
👉 Meet Phil Lesch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jerry Garcia
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.
Jerry Garcia is a handsome young tabby-and-white boy with a budget-friendly adoption fee. He’s at a great age for bonding and training, with plenty of playful energy left.
👉 Meet Jerry Garcia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIMOSA
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
Phone: (256) 883-3782
MIMOSA is a tiny tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of learning together, she could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet MIMOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAIZE
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
Phone: (256) 883-3782
MAIZE is a sleek black baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. She’s a great option if you want to raise a kitten from the very beginning.
👉 Meet MAIZE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jazz
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / calico mix
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.
Jazz is a beautiful calico girl with a flair for the spotlight. She’s described as “completely vetted and ready for adoption,” and she’s hoping to trade the stage lights for a cozy couch and a family of her own.
👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tango
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.
Tango is a sleek black kitten with plenty of charm. He’s also listed as “completely vetted and ready for adoption,” and he’s eager to find a family who will cheer him on as he grows up.
👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rhumba
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc.
Rhumba is a striking gray-and-white kitten, also noted as “completely vetted and ready for adoption.” He’s hoping to win the ultimate prize: a forever home where he can grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Rhumba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Huntsville, AL area, please consider visiting A New Leash on Life, Inc. or Huntsville Animal Services, or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.