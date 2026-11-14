Huntsville’s trades scene is busy, and hands-on roles are popping up across town. If you like working with tools more than sitting at a desk, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Range Generation Next LLC (RGNext)

Range Generation Next LLC (RGNext) Location: Huntsville, AL hiring for Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (overseas, unaccompanied)

hiring for Type: Full-time

Senior-level electrician role supporting missile testing and space operations on a U.S. Army garrison. Includes free housing, three meals a day, and potential overseas U.S. tax incentives, plus day-one benefits; ideal if you have a Journeyman license and 8+ years of experience and are open to relocating.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level helper spot with a global fire protection and safety company. You’ll support techs with installs, inspections, and service work—good fit if you want to learn the trade, stay active, and grow in a safety-focused field.

Employer: Science and Engineering Services, LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on painting role working on aircraft and ground vehicles, including military coatings like CARC. You’ll prep, mix, spray, and inspect finishes; great if you have at least a high school diploma/GED and a year of general experience and want steady shop work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in Huntsville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.