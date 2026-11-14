Huntsville has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like organized systems and working with detailed records.

Employer: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. ( MTSI )

Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. ( ) Location: Huntsville, AL (remote with periodic on-site visits)

(remote with periodic on-site visits) Type: Contract

Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Support federal contracts behind the scenes: manage government property records, handle contract closeouts, and help with audits and compliance. Great fit if you know FAR Part 45, have 3–5+ years in federal property/contracting, and want a mostly remote role with strong structure and clear processes.

Employer: Sharecare

Location: On-site in a medical facility, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the release-of-information (ROI) process for patient medical records, making sure everything follows HIPAA and legal rules. Good for someone with 3–4+ years ROI experience, strong leadership skills, and comfort working with EMR systems and detailed paperwork in a healthcare setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this tend to open up often in Huntsville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.