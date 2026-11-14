Huntsville Police say three people are now in custody after an armed robbery at a local service station.

On Friday, Nov. 6, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a station in the 6000 block of Pulaski Pike. Armed suspects threatened an employee and then drove away.

Using security camera footage and the department’s license plate reader (LPR) system, the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center helped track the suspect vehicle from Pulaski Pike and Winchester Road to the Sparkman Drive area. HPD’s Drone First Responder Program then located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Officers waited until the vehicle left the busy commercial area, then conducted a felony traffic stop in the 2500 block of Sparkman Drive. Five people were inside, and officers recovered two firearms believed to have been used in the robbery.

After further investigation, three people were charged with first-degree robbery and booked into Madison County Jail: