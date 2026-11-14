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🚌 Huntsville, AL Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Huntsville’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the road or working around vehicles. Here are several roles where you can stay local and build steady hours.
Engine Field Service Technician – Level II
- Employer: Cummins Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, field-based technician
- Salary: Not listed
Work on diesel engines for buses, trucks, forklifts, and RVs at customer sites. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, diesel experience, and can meet DOT and driving record requirements; relocation help is available.
Line Haul Delivery Driver
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (rate depends on experience and location)
Drive line-haul routes between branches and customer locations, handling time-sensitive deliveries and using handheld tech for tracking. You’ll need at least 1+ year driving box trucks (14,500–26,000 GVW) and must meet DOT and medical card requirements.
Non-CDL Driver + Safe Driver Incentive
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.80 – $28.22 per hour, plus bonus eligibility
Day-shift driving job with no nights or weekends and you’re home daily. You’ll deliver materials, help load/unload, and support the warehouse; comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and a safe-driver incentive.
Car Washer/Driver – Huntsville International Airport
- Employer: Eagle Automotive / Hertz Car Rental
- Location: Huntsville International Airport (HSV)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of driving and cleaning rental cars on the airport lot, working outdoors in all weather. Includes 401(k) matching, health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off for eligible employees.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Huntsville tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.