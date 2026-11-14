Huntsville’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the road or working around vehicles. Here are several roles where you can stay local and build steady hours.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, field-based technician

Full-time, field-based technician Salary: Not listed

Work on diesel engines for buses, trucks, forklifts, and RVs at customer sites. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, diesel experience, and can meet DOT and driving record requirements; relocation help is available.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (rate depends on experience and location)

Drive line-haul routes between branches and customer locations, handling time-sensitive deliveries and using handheld tech for tracking. You’ll need at least 1+ year driving box trucks (14,500–26,000 GVW) and must meet DOT and medical card requirements.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.80 – $28.22 per hour, plus bonus eligibility

Day-shift driving job with no nights or weekends and you’re home daily. You’ll deliver materials, help load/unload, and support the warehouse; comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and a safe-driver incentive.

Employer: Eagle Automotive / Hertz Car Rental

Location: Huntsville International Airport (HSV)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site

Full-time or Part-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Mix of driving and cleaning rental cars on the airport lot, working outdoors in all weather. Includes 401(k) matching, health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Huntsville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.