Huntsville’s logistics scene is busy, especially around Redstone and local warehouses. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level warehouse to cleared defense logistics.

Employer: Thompson Gray, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support U.S. Army product support and fielding operations with a focus on property accountability, inventory control, and lifecycle sustainment. Great fit if you have 5–10+ years of Army logistics experience and an active SECRET clearance, and like hands-on work with fielding, shipping, and tracking gear worldwide.

Employer: Aviation & Missile Solutions (AMS)

Location: Redstone Arsenal – Huntsville, AL

Type: Internship (30 hours/week, onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Manage end-to-end logistics for ammo and explosives at Redstone: tracking, storage, shipping, and safety documentation. Ideal for someone with 20+ years in ammunition/ordnance or HAZMAT logistics, able to lift up to 40 lbs, and able to obtain/hold a SECRET/SSBI clearance.

Employer: Strategic Alliance Business Group (SABG)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Missile Defense Agency with property accountability, asset tracking, and logistics policy work. Good match if you have a BA/BS and 4+ years (or AA and 8+ years) in logistics, strong Excel skills, and can obtain and maintain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Quantum Research International, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level role supporting government contracts and subcontracts tied to defense and tech programs. Great for someone with a business/supply chain/acquisition degree and 2–3 years in contracts or procurement, who wants to grow in FAR/DFARS and contract lifecycle management.

Employer: Mayer (Rexel USA brand)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience)

Hands-on warehouse role: receiving, stocking, picking, shipping, and inventory for electrical products. No experience required, just the ability to lift up to 50 lbs, use warehouse equipment, and work in a fast-paced, physical environment with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Huntsville employers often have similar openings as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.