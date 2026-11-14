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📣 Huntsville Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Paths
Huntsville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech to insurance to trusted local brands. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s good money on the table.
Product Manager – Go-to-Market and Sales Enablement
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid/telework flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,900 – $195,050
Senior-level role owning commercial product strategy for a next-gen tech platform that supports federal and defense missions. You’ll shape pricing, packaging, sales playbooks, and customer success programs while working across product, sales, marketing, and finance.
Independent Distributor
- Employer: GearUp2Success
- Location: Huntsville, AL (work from anywhere)
- Type: Full-time / independent
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible, work-from-anywhere role in the personal development space, focused on promoting and marketing award-winning products. You’ll run online ads, do short phone/Zoom interviews, and plug into weekly Zoom trainings while building your own income stream.
Territory Account Manager
- Employer: Koorsen Fire & Security Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:45 pm)
- Salary: $55,000 – $115,000 (salary + commission)
Outside B2B sales role selling fire and security services, with a focus on restaurant customers. Comes with competitive pay, bonus potential, strong benefits, and clear career-growth paths in a stable, safety-focused industry.
Insurance Account Manager – Customer Relationships & Growth
- Employer: Shon Henry State Farm Insurance Agency
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)
Sales-focused role where you build and manage customer relationships, prepare quotes, and hit monthly production goals. Good fit if you like helping people understand coverage options and want long-term growth in the insurance world.
Business Relations Representative
- Employer: Better Business Bureau of North Alabama
- Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time, inside phone sales
- Salary: $28,000 – $100,000
Inside phone role talking with business owners about BBB accreditation, using provided leads and a scripted presentation. Offers paid training, benefits, and the chance to earn more if you’re driven by results and enjoy a fast-paced, call-heavy environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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