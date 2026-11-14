Huntsville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech to insurance to trusted local brands. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid/telework flexibility)

(hybrid/telework flexibility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,900 – $195,050

Senior-level role owning commercial product strategy for a next-gen tech platform that supports federal and defense missions. You’ll shape pricing, packaging, sales playbooks, and customer success programs while working across product, sales, marketing, and finance.

Employer: GearUp2Success

GearUp2Success Location: Huntsville, AL (work from anywhere)

(work from anywhere) Type: Full-time / independent

Full-time / independent Salary: Not listed

Flexible, work-from-anywhere role in the personal development space, focused on promoting and marketing award-winning products. You’ll run online ads, do short phone/Zoom interviews, and plug into weekly Zoom trainings while building your own income stream.

Employer: Koorsen Fire & Security Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:45 pm)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:45 pm) Salary: $55,000 – $115,000 (salary + commission)

Outside B2B sales role selling fire and security services, with a focus on restaurant customers. Comes with competitive pay, bonus potential, strong benefits, and clear career-growth paths in a stable, safety-focused industry.

Employer: Shon Henry State Farm Insurance Agency

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Sales-focused role where you build and manage customer relationships, prepare quotes, and hit monthly production goals. Good fit if you like helping people understand coverage options and want long-term growth in the insurance world.

Employer: Better Business Bureau of North Alabama

Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time, inside phone sales

Full-time, inside phone sales Salary: $28,000 – $100,000

Inside phone role talking with business owners about BBB accreditation, using provided leads and a scripted presentation. Offers paid training, benefits, and the chance to earn more if you’re driven by results and enjoy a fast-paced, call-heavy environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.