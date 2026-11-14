Huntsville is growing fast, and that means fresh planning and development jobs popping up—especially for folks who like shaping how our city looks and moves.

Below are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Alta Planning + Design

Alta Planning + Design Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year

Type: Full-time

This early-career role is all about safer streets, better trails, and walk/bike/transit projects. You’ll do site visits, data analysis, mapping, and public outreach while working on multimodal plans that support climate, safety, and equity goals. Hybrid schedule with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and wellness perks).

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: RangeWater Real Estate

Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a team at a new luxury apartment community, handling leasing strategy, budgets, resident experience, and property performance. Lease-up experience is required, and you’ll get PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), parental leave, and a possible rent discount, plus a cell phone allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Huntsville’s planning and development scene is only getting busier.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.