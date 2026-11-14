Huntsville’s manufacturing scene is booming right now, especially around aerospace, defense, and high‑tech machining. If you’ve got shop floor, quality, or engineering experience, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC (supporting NASA MSFC)

Aerodyne Industries LLC (supporting NASA MSFC) Location: Huntsville, AL (on‑site at Marshall Space Flight Center)

(on‑site at Marshall Space Flight Center) Type: Full‑time, 2nd shift (4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: $50/hour

Design and machine friction stir weld tools and aerospace parts using Solid Edge, SURFCAM, and DMG Mori Seiki turning centers. Great fit if you have 3D CAD/CAM and 6–10+ years of CNC experience and want to work directly on NASA programs.

Employer: Sanmina / SCI Technology

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Own manufacturing and quality processes for defense/aerospace electronics, from BOM accuracy and ECOs to Lean/Six Sigma improvements. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years in process/product engineering and experience with servers, storage, or network products.

Employer: Sanmina / SCI Technology

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Develop and improve manufacturing methods for high‑reliability electronic and electro‑mechanical assemblies. Good match if you have 2+ years in EMS or defense/aerospace and enjoy NPI, tooling, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Torch Technologies, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, 1st shift (4x10s, 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Program and run 5‑axis CNC mills and mill‑turns for complex, often prototype defense hardware. Great if you have 5+ years CAM programming, can work from CAD models, and want ESOP ownership and strong benefits.

Employer: Advanced Navigation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Stand up and lead the entire QA function for a new U.S. manufacturing site, including AS9100/ISO‑9001 QMS, supplier quality, audits, and CAPA. Best for senior quality leaders with 10+ years in aerospace/defense electronics and experience with AS9100 and IPC standards.

Employer: Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, on‑site, B or C shift

Full‑time, on‑site, Pay: $83,300 – $135,700/year (depending on level)

(depending on level) Apply by: Nov. 19, 2026

Support PAC‑3 and other BDS programs with FAI, NCRs, corrective actions, and drawing reviews. Good fit if you have a STEM bachelor’s, root‑cause experience, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Lead the full manufacturing value stream for thruster systems, from raw material to final test, across engineering, quality, supply chain, and production. Aimed at leaders with 10+ years manufacturing leadership and strong Lean/Six Sigma experience.

Employer: International (TRATON Group)

Location: Huntsville, AL – Powertrain Manufacturing Plant

Type: Full‑time, Night shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: $34.50–$38.00/hour + 6% shift diff, $2,500 sign‑on bonus, up to $7,500 relocation

Run CNC and PLC‑controlled machines in a high‑volume, air‑conditioned diesel engine and transmission plant. Great for machinists with 3–5+ years CNC experience who want steady hours and strong pay.

Employer: PPG – Aerospace Business

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of inspectors and techs handling receiving, in‑process, and final inspection for aerospace transparencies. Best for those with 5+ years in aerospace quality/inspection and experience with GD&T, nonconformance control, and AS9100.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, B shift (Mon–Thu, 3:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Program (NX or Mastercam), set up, and run multi‑axis CNC machines for BE‑7 combustion device components. Ideal for senior machinists with 7+ years CNC, 3+ years multi‑axis, and strong GD&T skills.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, Weekend C or D shifts (Fri–Sun)

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Set up and operate CNC machines for BE‑4 engine pump components on compressed weekend shifts. Great for experienced machinists with 5+ years CNC, multi‑axis experience, and comfort with Mazak/Haas/DMG Mori/Okuma.

Employer: Fastenal

Location: Huntsville, AL 35824

Type: Part‑time , up to 28 hours/week (Mon–Fri, daytime shifts)

, up to (Mon–Fri, daytime shifts) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: Nov. 20, 2026

Entry‑level warehouse role at a customer site, handling product movement, basic computer work, and shipping prep. Good for someone 18+ who wants steady part‑time hours and is comfortable lifting up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Congruex

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: $19–$22/hour

Support telecom/construction projects by receiving, tracking, and moving materials and tools, often with a forklift. Nice fit if you want day‑to‑day variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work.

Employer: Trescal

Location: Huntsville, AL (on‑site at customer facility)

(on‑site at customer facility) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Calibrate and maintain mechanical, dimensional, and other test equipment on‑site for a key customer. Great for techs with 3+ years calibration experience (or military PMEL/TMDE background) and ISO 17025 knowledge.

Employer: International (TRATON Group)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, Night shift (Mon–Thu, 7:30 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.)

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Lead a maintenance team keeping production and test equipment running, with a big focus on preventive maintenance and uptime. Good for hands‑on leaders with 2–5+ years maintenance experience and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: Sanmina / SCI Technology

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Not listed

Another posting for Sanmina’s Manufacturing Engineer role in Huntsville, focused on NPI, process development, and cost/time optimization for defense electronics. Worth a look if you missed the LinkedIn listing above.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full‑time, day and night shifts available

Full‑time, Pay: Not listed

Set up and run both lathes (2–4 axis) and 5‑axis mills (Mazak, Okuma, Haas) while tweaking G‑code and holding tight tolerances. Great for machinists with 2+ years on mills and lathes who like owning their setups and inspections.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open. Huntsville’s shops are busy right now—this is a good moment to move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.