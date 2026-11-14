Huntsville’s legal and contracts scene is busy, especially around defense and real estate. Here are several solid roles if you like details, regulations, and keeping deals clean.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL (telework/remote with regular office visits)

(telework/remote with regular office visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Lead cradle‑to‑grave government contracts for cutting‑edge defense sensor programs. Heavy FAR/DFARS work, complex negotiations, and a mix of CP, FFP, T&M contracts—ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience and want high impact plus strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Teledyne Brown Engineering

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Senior‑level role handling government and commercial contracts from proposal through closeout. You’ll join a collaborative contracts team, support negotiations, audits, and program reviews, with lots of training and professional development built in.

Employer: Teledyne FLIR / Teledyne Brown Engineering

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Very similar senior contracts role within the Teledyne family, focused on complex defense and industrial contracts. Good fit if you have 10+ years’ experience, enjoy negotiations and compliance, and want stability plus growth.

Employer: Yulista Holding LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Manage end‑to‑end government contracts and advise leadership on risk, terms, and strategy. Great if you like shaping policy, helping a growing business mature its processes, and owning contracts from proposal through close.

Employer: McMichael and Gray, PC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on real estate closing role: prepare and review closing packages, balance CDs with lenders, clear title issues, and manage funding and disbursements. Good match if you’ve closed deals before and like fast‑paced, detail‑heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.