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⚖️ Huntsville Legal & Contracts Jobs With Multiple Openings
Huntsville’s legal and contracts scene is busy, especially around defense and real estate. Here are several solid roles if you like details, regulations, and keeping deals clean.
Contracts Manager – Defense Sensors
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Huntsville, AL (telework/remote with regular office visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,300 – $166,850
Lead cradle‑to‑grave government contracts for cutting‑edge defense sensor programs. Heavy FAR/DFARS work, complex negotiations, and a mix of CP, FFP, T&M contracts—ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience and want high impact plus strong pay and benefits.
Senior Contracts Administrator
- Employer: Teledyne Brown Engineering
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
Senior‑level role handling government and commercial contracts from proposal through closeout. You’ll join a collaborative contracts team, support negotiations, audits, and program reviews, with lots of training and professional development built in.
Senior Contracts Administrator
- Employer: Teledyne FLIR / Teledyne Brown Engineering
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
Very similar senior contracts role within the Teledyne family, focused on complex defense and industrial contracts. Good fit if you have 10+ years’ experience, enjoy negotiations and compliance, and want stability plus growth.
Contract Manager
- Employer: Yulista Holding LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
Manage end‑to‑end government contracts and advise leadership on risk, terms, and strategy. Great if you like shaping policy, helping a growing business mature its processes, and owning contracts from proposal through close.
Real Estate Law Firm Escrow Officer / Closer
- Employer: McMichael and Gray, PC
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
Hands‑on real estate closing role: prepare and review closing packages, balance CDs with lenders, clear title issues, and manage funding and disbursements. Good match if you’ve closed deals before and like fast‑paced, detail‑heavy work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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