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Huntsville
🏥 Huntsville, AL Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Clinical Roles Open
12 days ago
Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or medical support, this is a good moment to make a move.
Echo Tech Temp – Crestwood Medical Center (PRN, 1st Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Temporary / PRN, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Perform a mix of cardiac tests (echo, TEE, stress echo, Doppler, treadmill). Great fit if you’re an experienced cardiovascular tech with RVS/RDCS and BLS who wants flexible PRN hours.
RN Staff – Medical 4 South, Crestwood (FT, 1st Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Acute care RN role using the full nursing process on a busy medical unit. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years in surgical services, critical care, or med-surg plus AL RN license, BLS, and ACLS (within 90 days).
Ultrasound Technologist – Crestwood (FT, 2nd Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Do general and vascular ultrasound with a focus on image quality and patient comfort. Great for techs aiming to grow into a leadership/preceptor role; ARDMS within 6 months and RVT/RVS within 1 year required.
Ultrasound Technologist – Crestwood (FT, 3rd Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift ultrasound role with strong vascular focus and responsibility for training new staff. Good match if you like nights and want steady experience while completing ARDMS and RVT/RVS credentials.
Cat Scan Technologist Weekend – Crestwood (FT, 3rd Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, weekend / 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Handle CT and special procedures with an emphasis on quality imaging and patient safety. Best for ARRT (R) and (CT) techs with 2+ years CT experience who like a weekend/night schedule.
Radiology Tech Assistant – Crestwood (FT, 1st Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support imaging by prepping patients, moving them safely, and managing images and paperwork. Great entry point into radiology with HS diploma/GED and BLS.
Physical Therapist – Inpatient Therapy
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient PT role focused on evaluation, treatment planning, and patient education. New grads welcome with CAPTE-accredited PT degree, AL PT license, and BLS.
RN Circulator – OR Main (FT, 1st Shift)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Circulating RN in the main OR, supporting surgical cases from assessment through recovery. Requires AL or multistate RN license, BCLS, and either a periop RN program or prior circulating experience.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and supporting patients under RN supervision. Good for those with HS diploma/GED, some patient care experience, and interest in dialysis training and certification.
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist – Remote
- Employer: BetterHelp
- Location: Remote from Huntsville, AL
- Type: Contract, fully remote
- Compensation: Up to 33% more per session for insurance clients + bonuses; $350 first-client bonus; $650 health stipend (with 30 hrs/week)
Online therapy platform where you set your own hours and focus only on clinical work. Best for independently licensed clinicians (LMFT, LCSW, LPC, etc.) with 3+ years’ experience who want flexible, work-from-home practice.
Clinical Specialist II, Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Employer: Boston Scientific
- Location: Huntsville, AL (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + variable incentive pay
Field clinical role supporting spinal cord stim implants, programming, and physician education. Great fit if you have 2+ years in medical sales/clinical support, a bachelor’s degree, and like travel, OR time, and patient follow-up.
Hospice Clinical Manager RN (Full Time)
- Employer: Aveanna Healthcare
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Includes 10% incentive plan; exact base not listed
Lead hospice clinical operations, supervise RN/LPN/CNA staff, and oversee quality of home-based care. Ideal for an RN with 3+ years’ experience (home health/hospice preferred) who wants leadership plus field visits.
Certified Nursing Assistant – All Shifts
- Employer: Redstone Village Retirement Community
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: All shifts, rotating weekends
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Provide daily care and support for residents in a luxury life-care community. Good for CNAs who value a team environment, steady hours, and a solid benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO).
Medical Nail Trim Technician – Podiatry
- Employer: SportsMED Orthopaedic Specialists
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Not listed (clinic-based)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic role focused on routine toenail care and basic foot checks for patients with mobility or health issues. Great entry into podiatry/orthopedics if you’re detail-oriented, patient-focused, and comfortable with hands-on care.
Paramedic / AEMT – Onsite Health Center (Nights)
- Employer: Premise Health
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, night shift (6 pm–6 am)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a fixed onsite clinic instead of a truck, caring for a stable employee population. Perfect for Paramedics with 3+ years EMS experience who want better work-life balance, predictable shifts, and full benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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