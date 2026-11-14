Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or medical support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Temporary / PRN, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Perform a mix of cardiac tests (echo, TEE, stress echo, Doppler, treadmill). Great fit if you’re an experienced cardiovascular tech with RVS/RDCS and BLS who wants flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Acute care RN role using the full nursing process on a busy medical unit. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years in surgical services, critical care, or med-surg plus AL RN license, BLS, and ACLS (within 90 days).

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Do general and vascular ultrasound with a focus on image quality and patient comfort. Great for techs aiming to grow into a leadership/preceptor role; ARDMS within 6 months and RVT/RVS within 1 year required.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift ultrasound role with strong vascular focus and responsibility for training new staff. Good match if you like nights and want steady experience while completing ARDMS and RVT/RVS credentials.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, weekend / 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Handle CT and special procedures with an emphasis on quality imaging and patient safety. Best for ARRT (R) and (CT) techs with 2+ years CT experience who like a weekend/night schedule.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support imaging by prepping patients, moving them safely, and managing images and paperwork. Great entry point into radiology with HS diploma/GED and BLS.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient PT role focused on evaluation, treatment planning, and patient education. New grads welcome with CAPTE-accredited PT degree, AL PT license, and BLS.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Circulating RN in the main OR, supporting surgical cases from assessment through recovery. Requires AL or multistate RN license, BCLS, and either a periop RN program or prior circulating experience.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and supporting patients under RN supervision. Good for those with HS diploma/GED, some patient care experience, and interest in dialysis training and certification.

Employer: BetterHelp

Location: Remote from Huntsville, AL

Type: Contract, fully remote

Compensation: Up to 33% more per session for insurance clients + bonuses; $350 first-client bonus; $650 health stipend (with 30 hrs/week)

Online therapy platform where you set your own hours and focus only on clinical work. Best for independently licensed clinicians (LMFT, LCSW, LPC, etc.) with 3+ years’ experience who want flexible, work-from-home practice.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Location: Huntsville, AL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + variable incentive pay

Field clinical role supporting spinal cord stim implants, programming, and physician education. Great fit if you have 2+ years in medical sales/clinical support, a bachelor’s degree, and like travel, OR time, and patient follow-up.

Employer: Aveanna Healthcare

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Includes 10% incentive plan; exact base not listed

Lead hospice clinical operations, supervise RN/LPN/CNA staff, and oversee quality of home-based care. Ideal for an RN with 3+ years’ experience (home health/hospice preferred) who wants leadership plus field visits.

Employer: Redstone Village Retirement Community

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: All shifts, rotating weekends

All shifts, rotating weekends Pay: $19.00/hour

Provide daily care and support for residents in a luxury life-care community. Good for CNAs who value a team environment, steady hours, and a solid benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: SportsMED Orthopaedic Specialists

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Not listed (clinic-based)

Not listed (clinic-based) Salary: Not listed

Clinic role focused on routine toenail care and basic foot checks for patients with mobility or health issues. Great entry into podiatry/orthopedics if you’re detail-oriented, patient-focused, and comfortable with hands-on care.

Employer: Premise Health

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, night shift (6 pm–6 am)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fixed onsite clinic instead of a truck, caring for a stable employee population. Perfect for Paramedics with 3+ years EMS experience who want better work-life balance, predictable shifts, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.