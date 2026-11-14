Huntsville’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to local restaurants and hotels. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Huntsville, AL (UAH campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Works across campus dining spots (cafes, events, cafeterias). You’ll support the manager, help train staff, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you have 1+ year food service experience and want benefits, training, and room to grow.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus program )

Not listed (includes ) Lead the whole restaurant: hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and profit goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures. Best for someone with previous restaurant management and P&L experience.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep guest rooms and hallways clean and welcoming, with daily deep cleaning and restocking. Offers PTO, health benefits, hotel stay discounts, 401(k) with match, and incentive programs. Good if you like detailed work and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 11610 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35803

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

plus possible and Prepare deli and bakery items, stock, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety standards high. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level food service role focused on quick, friendly service and clean, safe food prep. Offers training, promotion-from-within, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and incentive programs. Great if you’re new to food service and want to build experience.

Employer: Valor Hospitality

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Not listed (F&B leadership role)

Not listed (F&B leadership role) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Lead all hotel food & beverage operations: budgeting, staffing, training, marketing, and guest experience. Requires a 2- or 4-year hospitality-related degree and 3+ years in F&B leadership. Includes health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, daily pay, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Everett Management LLC dba Mangia Italian Restaurant

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Cook and prep dishes to recipe, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules. Ideal if you have line or prep cook experience, solid knife skills, and like a fast-paced, team-focused kitchen. Includes an employee discount.

Employer: Three Scoops Premium Ice Cream

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $25,000/year

Scoop ice cream, handle sales, and keep things moving quickly while following food handling rules. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training. Good for students or anyone wanting flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.