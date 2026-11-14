Huntsville’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially in defense, tech, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got management or program experience, there are several strong options to explore.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

For upcoming grads in construction or engineering who want to jump straight into managing real projects. You’ll help with project business plans, schedules, safety, subcontractors, and closeout while being mentored by senior leaders.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL (telework flexibility, some onsite)

Huntsville, AL (telework flexibility, some onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Lead the product vision for a new enterprise tech platform at the intersection of strategy, software engineering, and architecture. Ideal if you have 12+ years in platform product management and want to own SDK/API design, compliance, and scalability.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Own the integrated master schedule for a major munitions program, tying together engineering, finance, materials, and manufacturing. Great fit if you’re a senior scheduler with IMS, EVM, and DoD program experience.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Lead complex programs in advanced solid rocket motor technologies from proposal through closeout. You’ll be the primary customer interface and drive cost, schedule, and technical performance; security clearance eligibility is required.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior program manager role supporting undersea warfare or advanced energetics/propulsion portfolios. Perfect if you have an engineering background and enjoy hands-on R&D, proposals, and earned value tracking.

Employer: Camgian

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead AI/ML and advanced R&D teams tackling national security problems. You’ll manage people, guide multiple research efforts, support proposals, and help shape the growth of a cutting-edge labs organization (US citizenship and clearance eligibility required).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Huntsville, AL (open to various US locations)

Huntsville, AL (open to various US locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700 – $243,700

Internal consulting role driving Deloitte’s own finance transformation. You’ll lead workstreams, mentor junior staff, and present directly to the CFO and senior leadership. Recruiting ends around November 21, 2026, so timing matters.

Employer: PPG

Location: On-site in Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run production operations for aerospace transparencies (think aircraft windows and canopies). You’ll manage teams, output, and quality, and work closely with plant leadership; 3+ years in operations management and strong Excel/Lean skills are preferred.

Employer: Domino’s / Team DAKS

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store leadership role where you own staffing, service, sales, and profitability. Good fit if you have retail or food service management experience and like fast-paced, customer-facing work.

Employer: LG Electronics North America

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $115,000 (recruiting range)

Lead design and growth of consumer warranty and service contract programs across LG’s product lines. You’ll own strategy, pricing, performance, and partner relationships, working cross-functionally with product, legal, finance, and more.

Employer: Serco

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site, travel to Kwajalein Atoll)

Huntsville, AL (on-site, travel to Kwajalein Atoll) Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Full-time (contingent on contract award) Salary: $125,000 – $180,000

Senior program lead for the Reagan Test Range operations and engineering contract. You’ll manage a large, multi-site team supporting missile defense testing and space surveillance; active Secret and ability to obtain TS/SCI are required.

Employer: Ignite Fueling Innovation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time (pending contract award)

Full-time (pending contract award) Salary: Not listed

High-impact SME role shaping requirements for Ground-Based Midcourse Defense and related missile defense systems. Requires Master’s degree, 12+ years’ experience, deep MDA acquisition knowledge, and an active TS/SCI.

Employer: Serco

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site, travel to Kwajalein Atoll)

Huntsville, AL (on-site, travel to Kwajalein Atoll) Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Full-time (contingent on contract award) Salary: $95,000 – $150,000

Lead day-to-day operations and maintenance for specialized radar, optical, and telemetry systems at the Reagan Test Range. Great for senior technical leaders with missile test or range ops experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: IronMountain Solutions

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site only)

Huntsville, AL (on-site only) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support International Apache Foreign Military Sales as a technical integrator and IPT lead. You’ll work contracts, airworthiness, and customer requirements for AH-64 fleets worldwide; ability to obtain a Secret clearance is required.

Employer: Ignite Fueling Innovation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time (pending contract award)

Full-time (pending contract award) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the GMD SME role but focused on Homeland IAMD architecture and elements. Requires a Master’s degree, 12+ years’ experience, MDA acquisition expertise, and an active TS/SCI.

Employer: Xpect Solutions

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $115,000 total compensation

Blend of program analysis and data work supporting a large federal network environment. You’ll work with Excel, reporting, and process improvement; requires an active Top Secret (SCI and CI polygraph once onsite).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.