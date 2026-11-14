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Huntsville
🔧 Huntsville AL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
12 days ago
Huntsville is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings safe, clean, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.
Mgr Maintenance – Crestwood Medical Center (Plant Operations)
- Employer: Huntsville Hospital
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads the Plant Operations Department for Crestwood Medical Center, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, life safety, and general maintenance. Good fit if you have strong facilities experience and want a leadership role in a hospital setting with heavy focus on safety and regulatory compliance.
Maintenance O/N Position (Janitorial)
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5925
- Location: 2305 Jordan Ln SW, Huntsville, AL 35805
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Overnight janitorial role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.
Custodian (Night Shift)
- Employer: Rutherford County Schools – Tennessee
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Night custodian role doing general janitorial work and floor care while supporting school events and staff. Good if you like steady night hours, working on a team, and keeping a school clean and safe.
Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervises building and equipment maintenance in a skilled nursing/long-term care center, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, disability, and bonus programs, ideal if you have hands-on maintenance skills and want to support a healthcare community.
Cleaner
- Employer: ISS World
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Hours: Mon–Fri + weekends, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Covers vacuuming, dusting, restrooms, trash, and floor care in offices or commercial spaces. No prior cleaning experience required, and full-time staff can access medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and leave benefits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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