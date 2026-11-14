Huntsville is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings safe, clean, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the Plant Operations Department for Crestwood Medical Center, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, life safety, and general maintenance. Good fit if you have strong facilities experience and want a leadership role in a hospital setting with heavy focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5925

Location: 2305 Jordan Ln SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Overnight janitorial role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Rutherford County Schools – Tennessee

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Night custodian role doing general janitorial work and floor care while supporting school events and staff. Good if you like steady night hours, working on a team, and keeping a school clean and safe.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervises building and equipment maintenance in a skilled nursing/long-term care center, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, disability, and bonus programs, ideal if you have hands-on maintenance skills and want to support a healthcare community.

Employer: ISS World

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hours: Mon–Fri + weekends, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Covers vacuuming, dusting, restrooms, trash, and floor care in offices or commercial spaces. No prior cleaning experience required, and full-time staff can access medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and leave benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.