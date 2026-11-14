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Huntsville
🏗️ Huntsville Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings
12 days ago
Huntsville’s engineering scene is booming right now, especially around space, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got a STEM background and a clearance (or can get one), this is a great time to look around.
Lead Structural (Buildings) Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Huntsville, AL (one of several possible locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,200 – $149,000
Lead structural design for federal/defense building projects, mentor junior engineers, and own major portions of structural work. PE and ability to obtain a clearance are required.
Space Launch Systems Stress Analyst Engineer
- Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $100,000
Do structural strength analysis for SLS ground support and test hardware using FEA tools like NASTRAN/ANSYS. Great fit if you have 3–8+ years in structural analysis and enjoy NASA-focused work.
Controls and Instrumentation Engineer
- Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000
Support NASA propulsion testing with controls, instrumentation, and data systems for spaceflight and non-spaceflight hardware. Good role for early-career EEs or similar with interest in PLCs and test facilities.
Mechanical Design Engineer (Welding/Manufacturing)
- Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000
Design fixtures, jigs, and lifting tools for NASA welding and manufacturing development work. Ideal if you have 5+ years in mechanical design and like hands-on aerospace tooling challenges.
Weld Tooling Design Engineer
- Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC
- Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $82,000
Lead reusable tooling concepts for friction stir and fusion weld operations on aerospace hardware. Great for experienced mechanical/civil engineers with aerospace manufacturing background.
Senior Architect
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Huntsville, AL (one of several possible locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,200 – $149,000
Work on federal architecture projects in the U.S. and abroad, lead design teams in Revit, and support quality reviews. Requires 7–10 years’ experience and ability to obtain a clearance.
Mechanical Engineer Stf – Targets & Countermeasures
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Serve as Certified Principal Engineer for an Attitude Control System, leading design through production and test for missile defense targets. Active Secret clearance required.
Mechanical Engineering Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time, onsite (9x80 schedule)
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600
Manage mechanical engineering teams on space hardware, from proposals through CDR and production. Requires experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and a Top Secret clearance.
Circuit Design Engineer IV
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Huntsville, AL (within 50 miles of an LM Space site)
- Type: Full-time, 9x80 schedule
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Design advanced avionics circuits, perform worst-case and stress analyses, and support full product certification. Needs 5+ years in electronics design and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
Propulsion Engineering Manager – Controls
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,100 – $269,500
Lead a propulsion controls engineering team through development, qualification, and production. Requires current Secret clearance and strong leadership in propulsion/energetics.
Automation / Controls Engineer – Robotics
- Employer: Edge Staffing (for an unnamed client)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: 6‑month contract-to-hire
- Salary: Not listed
Program and commission custom robotic automation (FANUC, Siemens/Allen-Bradley PLCs) for automotive, defense, and manufacturing clients. About 30% travel; degree not required if you have strong hands-on experience.
Senior Systems Engineer – Avionics (CT)
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,001 – $180,000
Lead systems engineering for a safety‑critical avionics translator module under DO‑178C. Heavy focus on requirements, architecture, ICDs, and verification; Secret clearance required.
Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis Engineer
- Employer: Radiance Technologies
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use AFSIM, C++ and Python to model directed energy weapon systems and run mission‑level analyses on HPC systems. Requires 3+ years MS&A experience and an active Secret clearance.
Engineering SME – IBCS Increment 3
- Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (Intrepid)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as senior engineering lead and SME for IBCS Increment 3 air and missile defense hardware. Mix of systems engineering oversight, technical reviews, and executive-level briefings; Secret clearance required.
Junior Systems Engineer
- Employer: DESE Research, Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level systems role supporting MBSE and architecture for missile defense systems. Great fit if you’re early in your career with a STEM degree and already hold a Secret clearance.
POI Specialist (Payload Operations Integration)
- Employer: Teledyne Brown Engineering
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as subject-matter expert for multiple ISS payloads, writing crew procedures, coordinating training, and supporting real‑time flight products. Requires a BS and ability to obtain a clearance.
Systems Engineer 4
- Employer: Nickerson Talent Solutions (for an unnamed client)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior systems engineer role focused on MBSE, full lifecycle systems work, and government contract deliverables for advanced avionics/communications. Needs 8+ years experience and an active Secret clearance.
Flight Systems Safety Engineer
- Employer: Bastion Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Provide system safety oversight for SLS and ISS payloads, including hazard analyses, fault trees, and payload safety reviews. Requires a STEM degree, 7+ years experience, and U.S. citizenship.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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