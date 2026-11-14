Huntsville’s engineering scene is booming right now, especially around space, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got a STEM background and a clearance (or can get one), this is a great time to look around.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Huntsville, AL (one of several possible locations)

(one of several possible locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,200 – $149,000

Lead structural design for federal/defense building projects, mentor junior engineers, and own major portions of structural work. PE and ability to obtain a clearance are required.

Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC

Aerodyne Industries LLC Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $100,000

Do structural strength analysis for SLS ground support and test hardware using FEA tools like NASTRAN/ANSYS. Great fit if you have 3–8+ years in structural analysis and enjoy NASA-focused work.

Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC

Aerodyne Industries LLC Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Support NASA propulsion testing with controls, instrumentation, and data systems for spaceflight and non-spaceflight hardware. Good role for early-career EEs or similar with interest in PLCs and test facilities.

Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC

Aerodyne Industries LLC Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Design fixtures, jigs, and lifting tools for NASA welding and manufacturing development work. Ideal if you have 5+ years in mechanical design and like hands-on aerospace tooling challenges.

Employer: Aerodyne Industries LLC

Aerodyne Industries LLC Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $82,000

Lead reusable tooling concepts for friction stir and fusion weld operations on aerospace hardware. Great for experienced mechanical/civil engineers with aerospace manufacturing background.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Huntsville, AL (one of several possible locations)

(one of several possible locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,200 – $149,000

Work on federal architecture projects in the U.S. and abroad, lead design teams in Revit, and support quality reviews. Requires 7–10 years’ experience and ability to obtain a clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Serve as Certified Principal Engineer for an Attitude Control System, leading design through production and test for missile defense targets. Active Secret clearance required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite (9x80 schedule)

Full-time, onsite (9x80 schedule) Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Manage mechanical engineering teams on space hardware, from proposals through CDR and production. Requires experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Huntsville, AL (within 50 miles of an LM Space site)

(within 50 miles of an LM Space site) Type: Full-time, 9x80 schedule

Full-time, 9x80 schedule Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Design advanced avionics circuits, perform worst-case and stress analyses, and support full product certification. Needs 5+ years in electronics design and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,100 – $269,500

Lead a propulsion controls engineering team through development, qualification, and production. Requires current Secret clearance and strong leadership in propulsion/energetics.

Employer: Edge Staffing (for an unnamed client)

Edge Staffing (for an unnamed client) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: 6‑month contract-to-hire

6‑month Salary: Not listed

Program and commission custom robotic automation (FANUC, Siemens/Allen-Bradley PLCs) for automotive, defense, and manufacturing clients. About 30% travel; degree not required if you have strong hands-on experience.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,001 – $180,000

Lead systems engineering for a safety‑critical avionics translator module under DO‑178C. Heavy focus on requirements, architecture, ICDs, and verification; Secret clearance required.

Employer: Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Use AFSIM, C++ and Python to model directed energy weapon systems and run mission‑level analyses on HPC systems. Requires 3+ years MS&A experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (Intrepid)

Systems Planning & Analysis (Intrepid) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Serve as senior engineering lead and SME for IBCS Increment 3 air and missile defense hardware. Mix of systems engineering oversight, technical reviews, and executive-level briefings; Secret clearance required.

Employer: DESE Research, Inc.

DESE Research, Inc. Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level systems role supporting MBSE and architecture for missile defense systems. Great fit if you’re early in your career with a STEM degree and already hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Act as subject-matter expert for multiple ISS payloads, writing crew procedures, coordinating training, and supporting real‑time flight products. Requires a BS and ability to obtain a clearance.

Employer: Nickerson Talent Solutions (for an unnamed client)

Nickerson Talent Solutions (for an unnamed client) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior systems engineer role focused on MBSE, full lifecycle systems work, and government contract deliverables for advanced avionics/communications. Needs 8+ years experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Bastion Technologies, Inc.

Bastion Technologies, Inc. Location: Huntsville, AL (MSFC)

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, 9/80 schedule Salary: Not listed

Provide system safety oversight for SLS and ISS payloads, including hazard analyses, fault trees, and payload safety reviews. Requires a STEM degree, 7+ years experience, and U.S. citizenship.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.