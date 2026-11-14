Huntsville’s finance job scene is strong right now, especially for folks with defense, planning, and analytics experience. Here are several senior roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Thompson Gray, Inc.

Thompson Gray, Inc. Location: Onsite – Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the SHIELD Project Office with high-level budget planning, execution, and analysis for Army programs. Great fit if you know GFEBS, CCaR, ACWS and want to be close to weapon-system development and key program decisions.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Huntsville, AL (Enterprise Solutions – US-wide role)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $88,600 – $163,100 (plus potential annual incentive)

(plus potential annual incentive) Application timeline: Recruiting expected to end November 21, 2026

Lead Deloitte’s Planning & Forecasting platform in Anaplan as a technical SME. Ideal if you’re a Certified Anaplan Solution Architect with 5+ years in finance/IT and want to own complex builds, enhancements, and data visualization for firm leaders.

Employer: Monte Sano Research Corporation (MSRC)

Location: Huntsville, AL (Corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role handling program budgets, forecasts, EACs, and invoicing for defense contracts, with heavy use of Unanet. Great match if you have 7–10 years in program control, a finance/accounting degree, DoD contract experience, and an active security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good senior finance roles in Huntsville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.