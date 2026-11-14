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🐱 Playful, Shy & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Huntsville
Huntsville has so many wonderful cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are several adoptable kitties from local rescues and shelters who are ready to meet you.
Muffins
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue - Huntsville, AL
Muffins is a handsome young white kitty looking for a fresh start with a loving family.
👉 Meet Muffins and apply to adopt on adoptapet
REBA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
Little REBA is a brown tabby kitten who would love to grow up in a safe, happy home.
👉 Meet REBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LORETTA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
LORETTA is a soft gray tabby baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind.
👉 Meet LORETTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mystic
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Orange (tortie)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Greater Huntsville Humane Society
- Phone: (256) 881-8081
Mystic is a shy, timid girl who’s still learning that the world isn’t so scary. She may be nervous at first, but with patience, kindness, and gentle handling, she has so much potential to blossom into a wonderful companion. She’s also polydactyl—she has extra toes, which makes her extra special. Mystic needs a calm, understanding home willing to give her time to come out of her shell.
👉 Meet Mystic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RHEA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
RHEA is a young, fluffy brown tabby who would love a home of her own.
👉 Meet RHEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASTRO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
ASTRO is a sleek gray boy who’s ready to launch into a new life with you.
👉 Meet ASTRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Murphy (Murphy Home Crew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Cattyshack, Inc.
Murphy is a tiny tortie-colored boy from the “Murphy Home Crew,” looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holmes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue - Huntsville, AL
Holmes is an adorable brown tabby kitten, ready to investigate every corner of his new home.
👉 Meet Holmes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherlock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue - Huntsville, AL
Sherlock is a bright orange kitten who’s curious about everything and looking for his forever family.
👉 Meet Sherlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WINTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
WINTER is a cool-toned gray kitten who would love to warm up in a cozy home.
👉 Meet WINTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JUNIPER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
JUNIPER is a mostly white young cat hoping for a safe place to call home.
👉 Meet JUNIPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NOEL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
NOEL is a tuxedo boy dressed in his best, ready to charm a new family.
👉 Meet NOEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BARN CAT BONAROO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
BARN CAT BONAROO is listed as a barn cat, ideal for a barn, workshop, or outdoor home where he can help with pest control.
👉 Meet BARN CAT BONAROO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BARN CAT BOMBAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
BARN CAT BOMBAY is a young barn cat, great for an outdoor or working-cat placement.
👉 Meet BARN CAT BOMBAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Friends of Rescue, Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Cattyshack, Inc., or Huntsville Animal Services to schedule a visit or ask about the cats that caught your eye.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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