Huntsville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools, being on-site, and seeing real results at the end of the day, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: B.L. Harbert International, LLC

B.L. Harbert International, LLC Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role is all about high-quality concrete work on commercial projects—placing, finishing, rubbing, and patching to tight specs. Great fit if you have 3+ years of commercial concrete finishing and want steady, physical work with clear standards and safety focus.

Employer: Nabholz Construction

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead small construction and repair projects for commercial clients—framing, drywall, concrete, doors, light steel work, and more. Comes with a full benefits package and is ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience and want to supervise work while still staying hands-on.

Employer: Five Star Bath Solutions

Location: Huntsville, AL 35811

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Help install bath products, move materials, and keep jobsites clean and safe. Good match if you have manual labor or construction experience, can do heavy lifting, and want on-the-job training with steady hours.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Full-time internship (Summer 2027) Salary: Not listed

Designed for college students in construction, business, or related fields who want hands-on homebuilding experience. You’ll rotate through office and field tasks, learn how a major builder runs projects, and explore future full-time opportunities after graduation.

Employer: Yulista Management Services / Yulista Integrated Solutions LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced aircraft sheet metal role doing installs, repairs, and structural work on military and specialty aircraft. Best for someone with 10+ years’ experience, strong blueprint reading skills, and the ability to obtain a security clearance and travel as needed.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.